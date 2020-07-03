1007 Huntington Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage guest suite

For a personal showing today, call 817-996-1190, and ask about special financing available. Bursting with style, dynamic two-story elegance shows off sun-filled rooms, soaring ceilings plus great spaces for entertaining or family fun. Inviting kitchen features abundant storage, granite countertops, ss appliances, plus a large prep island to delight your family chef. Beautifully proportioned split master suite with master bath updates. Split 4th bedroom with private bath makes a wonderful guest suite or home office. Perfectly scaled for your growing family, children's bedrooms are upstairs with roomy game room. Don't miss the separate third-car garage, ideal for workshop or storage for your favorite car. Recently painted both inside and out. Never-before-lived-on carpet. All you need to do is move in.