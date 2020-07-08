1006 Remington Ranch Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Magnificent 4 bedroom, 2 bath residence in desirable Remington Ranch located in MISD & Johnson County! This spacious home has a beautiful split bedroom concept and has spacious bedrooms. The fourth bedroom can also be used as an office or den area which is perfect for business owners or a kids area. This home is available for immediate move in and ready for a new family. Easy to qualify and beautiful neighborhood for a growing family. This property comes with NEW Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer, and New HVAC System. This home will not last long!