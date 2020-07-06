1005 Dover Heights Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

ABSOLUTELY STUNNING Home in very desirable subdivision. This very open floor plan includes high ceilings which gives the home a very spacious feel. Two living areas plus an office study. The cooks delight kitchen features corian type countertops, island, smooth top range, 42 inch cabinets, built in desk, and overlooks the HUGE family room. The charming breakfast room has views of the lush green backyard and patio. The luxurious master suite includes a large closet, jetted tub and separate shower. Upgraded tile and flooring throughout. THREE CAR GARAGE. Many upgrades and extras! Extensive landscaping and automatic sprinkler. Zoned for Mansfield High School. HURRY! This super clean rental will go fast!