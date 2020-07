Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

Available 05/01/20 Built in 2017, this furnished home is only 20 minutes from downtown Austin and 20 minutes to the Domain. This pet friendly home offers a fully-equipped kitchen, a bar-top dining space, and new memory foam mattresses in every bedroom. Wifi and all utilities are included in the rental price. This home is available for a move in on May 1st.



(RLNE5699017)