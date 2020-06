Amenities

3 Bedroom with Updates in Manor - Comfortable 3 Bedroom floor plan with sizable kitchen and open view into the living room. Includes recent updates, fresh interior paint, new carpet, hard floors in the living area and tile through the kitchen. *Fence to be rebuilt and flooring to be repaired. Available for Move-In. Close access to 290 and City of Manor, nearby shopping, and quiet neighborhood.



(RLNE5491907)