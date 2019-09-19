All apartments in Lucas
Last updated September 19 2019 at 6:39 AM

875 Country Club Road

875 Fm 1378 · No Longer Available
Location

875 Fm 1378, Lucas, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Beautiful home on a 2 Acre lot in the spectacular Lovejoy ISD! Welcoming lush green tree-lined driveway to the house.The house has a high ceiling living and dining area leading to the rest of the house that has a cozy living room that leads to a breakfast nook,3 bedroom,2 bath. The kitchen has granite countertop, SS appliances and kohler sink. The front and back porch have beautiful views.The rear of the house has the garage, carports, 300sq ft storage building and a 200sq ft cabin with Full Bath.Horses allowed and no HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 875 Country Club Road have any available units?
875 Country Club Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lucas, TX.
What amenities does 875 Country Club Road have?
Some of 875 Country Club Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 875 Country Club Road currently offering any rent specials?
875 Country Club Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 875 Country Club Road pet-friendly?
No, 875 Country Club Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lucas.
Does 875 Country Club Road offer parking?
Yes, 875 Country Club Road offers parking.
Does 875 Country Club Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 875 Country Club Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 875 Country Club Road have a pool?
No, 875 Country Club Road does not have a pool.
Does 875 Country Club Road have accessible units?
No, 875 Country Club Road does not have accessible units.
Does 875 Country Club Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 875 Country Club Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 875 Country Club Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 875 Country Club Road does not have units with air conditioning.

