875 Country Club Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking garage

Beautiful home on a 2 Acre lot in the spectacular Lovejoy ISD! Welcoming lush green tree-lined driveway to the house.The house has a high ceiling living and dining area leading to the rest of the house that has a cozy living room that leads to a breakfast nook,3 bedroom,2 bath. The kitchen has granite countertop, SS appliances and kohler sink. The front and back porch have beautiful views.The rear of the house has the garage, carports, 300sq ft storage building and a 200sq ft cabin with Full Bath.Horses allowed and no HOA.