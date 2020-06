Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

College Rental Available August 1st!!! **Washer and Dryer and Lawn Maintenance Included** Amazing updated 4 bedroom / 2 bath home. Stainless steel appliances, walk in closets, and more. Quick and easy commute to LCU and Tech. Large living area with new vinyl plank floors. The Kitchen includes lots of counter and cabinet space, new counter tops, new flooring, and new stainless steel appliances.