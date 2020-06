Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 3 Bedroom, two bath home in Tech Terrace. Available August 3rd. Will consider pre-leasing for July or August. $1800 a month and $1200 deposit. Pets are allowed with a $500 pet deposit. This beautiful home has been updated. Wood floors and tile in the main areas, kitchen, and bathrooms. Approximately 1541 square foot with a sunroom which could be used for a 2nd living room, office or playroom. Alarm monitoring and yard service are provided at this price.