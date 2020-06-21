All apartments in Lubbock
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

2105 Main

2105 Main Street · (806) 758-7928
Location

2105 Main Street, Lubbock, TX 79401
North Overton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit #1 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1838 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
2105 Main St. #1 is a modern 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 1838 sq ft. town-home located within minutes of local dining and TTU! This 3 story town-home features a gated entry, fireplace, and washer and dryer connection.

Pets are NOT allowed.

This home is available for a 12 to 24 month lease.
Shorter leasing terms may be available with a short term lease fee. Please call our office for details.

Vacant properties are held no more than 30 days with deposit.
Offered by Coldwell Banker Property Management. Please call 806-758-7928 to schedule a showing today.
(RCTA-2)

Amenities: Low Maintenance Yard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 2105 Main have any available units?
2105 Main has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
Is 2105 Main currently offering any rent specials?
2105 Main isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2105 Main pet-friendly?
No, 2105 Main is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lubbock.
