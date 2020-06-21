Amenities

2105 Main St. #1 is a modern 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 1838 sq ft. town-home located within minutes of local dining and TTU! This 3 story town-home features a gated entry, fireplace, and washer and dryer connection.



Pets are NOT allowed.



This home is available for a 12 to 24 month lease.

Shorter leasing terms may be available with a short term lease fee. Please call our office for details.



Vacant properties are held no more than 30 days with deposit.

Offered by Coldwell Banker Property Management.

