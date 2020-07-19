1015 Fir Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy little house in Lockhart . New were home with wood laminate floors and carpet in the bedrooms. Washer and dryer connections and a bonus room included. Pets are welcome . $950 security deposit $50 app fee per person

Cozy little house in Lockhart . New were home with wood laminate floors and carpet in the bedrooms. Washer and dryer connections and a bonus room included. Pets are welcome . $950 security deposit $50 app fee per person