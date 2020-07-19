All apartments in Lockhart
1015 Fir Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1015 Fir Lane

1015 Fir Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1015 Fir Ln, Lockhart, TX 78644

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy little house in Lockhart . New were home with wood laminate floors and carpet in the bedrooms. Washer and dryer connections and a bonus room included. Pets are welcome . $950 security deposit $50 app fee per person
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 Fir Lane have any available units?
1015 Fir Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lockhart, TX.
What amenities does 1015 Fir Lane have?
Some of 1015 Fir Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1015 Fir Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1015 Fir Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 Fir Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1015 Fir Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1015 Fir Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1015 Fir Lane offers parking.
Does 1015 Fir Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1015 Fir Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 Fir Lane have a pool?
No, 1015 Fir Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1015 Fir Lane have accessible units?
No, 1015 Fir Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 Fir Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1015 Fir Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1015 Fir Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1015 Fir Lane has units with air conditioning.
