Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning range

For Rent! Nicely remodeled two-bedroom two-bath manufactured home on 1.29 acre lot in northeast Llano. Corner lot with paved frontage on both sides. Master bedroom with large tub and shower. New paint, floors and AC unit. Beautiful oak trees provide shade in front and back of the home. $800 per month. Pets are allowed with approval of owner. (1 month rent security deposit. Pet deposit $350)