llano county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:14 AM
29 Apartments for rent in Llano County, TX📍
100 Bay Point
100 Bay Point Drive, Horseshoe Bay, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1243 sqft
Rent INCLUDES Water, Sewer, Trash & Landscaping. Escape townhomes are very popular because they offer what many clients need: Single level, two bedrooms, two baths, one car garage with room for golf cart storage.
158 Wood Forest
158 Wood Forest Road, Kingsland, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
880 sqft
All new 1br/1bath rental available in Kingsland with Lake LBJ access and boat ramp. Water, sewer, and lawn maintenance is included.
700 E Collins
700 East Collins Street, Llano, TX
2 Bedrooms
$800
1056 sqft
For Rent! Nicely remodeled two-bedroom two-bath manufactured home on 1.29 acre lot in northeast Llano. Corner lot with paved frontage on both sides. Master bedroom with large tub and shower. New paint, floors and AC unit.
907 Hi Circle South
907 Hi Cir S, Horseshoe Bay, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2460 sqft
FOR SALE OR LEASE !!Looking for a lock/n/leave, almost no yard work, easy-care custom 4B/3BA home in the heart of Horseshoe Bay, steps from the famous Slick Rock Falls & minutes to core Resort amenities? Built in 2019, this beautiful home boasts
112 Big Sky
112 Big Sky, Horseshoe Bay, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3250 sqft
Recently remodeled Horseshoe Bay home with outstanding views of the lake and hill country from almost every room! This open concept floor plan includes a study, master and main living areas on the first floor and two bedrooms with en suite
1607 Navajo Trail
1607 Navajo Trl, Kingsland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1362 sqft
This is an amazing property. The house was built in 2016 and is a modern 3 bedroom 2 bath house that has an open concept living area. The house comes with electric washer & dryer, refrigerator, range, and dishwasher.
1101 The Cape A1
1101 The Cape, Horseshoe Bay, TX
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1485 sqft
1101 The Cape A1 Horseshoe Bay, TX 78657 - COVID-19 NOTICE: EPM IS NOT CHECKING OUT KEYS OR SHOWING OCCUPIED PROPERTIES UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. **$4,000.00 per month. Minimum term: 4 months.
1214 Hi Stirrup - 110, Unit 110
1214 Hi Stirrup #110, Horseshoe Bay, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1248 sqft
Affordable golf course living on Slick Rock golf course in Horseshoe Bay. 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom 1,248 sq ft townhouse is a ground floor, corner unit.
300 Poker Chip - 10, Unit 10
300 Poker Chip #10, Horseshoe Bay, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,150
744 sqft
Beautiful Horseshoe Bay Condo With Incredible Lake View! This one bedroom, two bathroom, 744 sqft condo offers an concept kitchen and living area equipped with granite countertops and a large bartop perfect for entertaining.
1202 Hi Stirrup, Unit 411
1202 Hi Stirrup, Horseshoe Bay, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1248 sqft
This 1,248sq ft townhouse has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Very efficient floor plan with a large open space living room and bedrooms that benefit from tons of natural light.
1215 Hi Stirrup, Unit 121
1215 Hi Stirrup, Horseshoe Bay, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1298 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom 1,298 sq ft one story townhouse located next to Slick Rock golf course club house. This amazing townhouse has a very nice open floor plan, large kitchen, extra storage area and a large outdoor patio.
305 Poker Chip
305 Poker Chip, Horseshoe Bay, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1160 sqft
Make yourself at home in this unique condo, in the heart of horseshoe bay. Downstairs living space has a center fireplace surrounded by floor to ceiling windows and sliding glass doors.
405 Apache Tears
405 Apache Tears, Horseshoe Bay, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
2488 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 405 Apache Tears in Horseshoe Bay. View photos, descriptions and more!
123 Lost Spur, Unit 2
123 Lost Spur, Horseshoe Bay, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
This lovely apartment is on the ground floor has 3 bedrooms (one can be a great office) and 2 bathrooms. The master bedroom has a beautiful view of the golf course with a sliding door that leads to the patio. Nice closets.
Results within 1 mile of Llano County
118 E Pine
118 East Pine Drive, Granite Shoals, TX
2 Bedrooms
$995
1200 sqft
Two bedroom, two bath cottage located on two lots in Granite Shoals. New plank flooring. Lake LBJ access through Granite Shoals community parks. Marble Falls School District with an elementary school located in Granite Shoals.
2101 First Street
2101 1st St, Horseshoe Bay, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1456 sqft
Spacious three bedroom, two bath manufactured home in Horseshoe Bay South - Marble Falls School District. Large kitchen, dining, living room area. Split bedroom plan. Laundry room with washer/dryer connections. Easy access to Lake LBJ boat ramp.
2105 1st Street
2105 1st Street, Horseshoe Bay, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Brand new move-in ready home in Horseshoe Bay, TX. Come live in the Hill Country and still be within a one hour drive to Austin. Minimum 12-month lease.
114 E Pine
114 East Pine Drive, Granite Shoals, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
704 sqft
Cute two bedroom, one bath home located on two lots in Granite Shoals. Marble Falls School District with elementary school in Granite Shoals. Lake LBJ access through Granite Shoals community parks. Pets considered up to 50 pounds.
Results within 5 miles of Llano County
406 S Avenue S, #A
406 Avenue S, Marble Falls, TX
Studio
$850
805 sqft
Well maintained two bedroom, one bath rental unit. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and washer/dryer connections. Central heat and air. This unit will be available for move in August 14.
501 S Avenue N, #10
501 South Avenue O, Marble Falls, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
600 sqft
Great deal with water, sewer and trash paid by the landlord - $60 value. Two bedroom, one bath unit with refrigerator, dishwasher and stove. Washer/dryer connections. Central heat and air.
120 Dove
120 Dove Ln, Meadowlakes, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2050 sqft
Immaculate rental home located in the Meadowlakes Subdivision. 3/2/2 with an office/bonus room. Fenced back yard.
1109 Cedar DR
1109 Cedar Drive, Meadowlakes, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
Newly updated 3BR/1BA unit in the lovely Pecan Valley neighborhood.
Results within 10 miles of Llano County
Residences At Panther Hollow
501 Panther Hollow Dr, Marble Falls, TX
Studio
$1,014
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,064
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
1081 sqft
Welcome to Residences at Panther Hollow, a residential community featuring Studio, One & Two bedroom apartments in Marble Falls, TX.
Homestead at Mormon Mill
1301 Max Copeland Drive, Marble Falls, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Explore a unique community created with a passion for quality. The Homestead at Mormon Mill promotes a relaxed atmosphere with modern rustic luxury living where you can feel at home.
