Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Tucked into a quiet neighborhood located right in the I-35 corridor, this nice house on well-shaded lot is ready for you to move in! imagine yourself at home in this 3 bedroom/2 bath house that that comes with an open backyard and covered patio! Being just minutes from both the 1604 and 410 interchanges makes San Antonio easily accessible, regardless of your needs. This location is ideal for commuting to either Randolph AFB or Fort Sam Houston!