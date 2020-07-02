All apartments in Live Oak
Find more places like 8012 Forest Crossing.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Live Oak, TX
/
8012 Forest Crossing
Last updated May 18 2020 at 3:36 PM

8012 Forest Crossing

8012 Forest Crossing · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Live Oak
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8012 Forest Crossing, Live Oak, TX 78233

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8012 Forest Crossing have any available units?
8012 Forest Crossing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Live Oak, TX.
Is 8012 Forest Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
8012 Forest Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8012 Forest Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, 8012 Forest Crossing is pet friendly.
Does 8012 Forest Crossing offer parking?
No, 8012 Forest Crossing does not offer parking.
Does 8012 Forest Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8012 Forest Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8012 Forest Crossing have a pool?
No, 8012 Forest Crossing does not have a pool.
Does 8012 Forest Crossing have accessible units?
No, 8012 Forest Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 8012 Forest Crossing have units with dishwashers?
No, 8012 Forest Crossing does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8012 Forest Crossing have units with air conditioning?
No, 8012 Forest Crossing does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Springs At Live Oak
8101 Shin Oak Dr
Live Oak, TX 78233
Navona At Live Oak
13101 E Loop 1604 N
Live Oak, TX 78233
Live Oak Place
13012 Oak Terrace Dr
Live Oak, TX 78233
Aspire at Live Oak
8130 Shin Oak Drive
Live Oak, TX 78233
Mira Loma Apartment Homes
7601 Gateway Blvd
Live Oak, TX 78233

Similar Pages

Live Oak 1 BedroomsLive Oak 2 Bedrooms
Live Oak Apartments with BalconyLive Oak Pet Friendly Places
Live Oak Studio ApartmentsBexar County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TX
Lockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TX
Castroville, TXWimberley, TXHelotes, TXOlmos Park, TXPleasanton, TXCibolo, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXLakehills, TXTimberwood Park, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Northeast Lakeview CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College District