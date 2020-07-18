7713 Village Oak Drive

Amenities
SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM/2 BATH HOME
Located in Live Oak Subdivision.
Newly remodeled with upgrades and tile flooring
Easy Commute to Military Bases, Major Freeways, and Shopping
Family Community Activities Year Round, Pool, Clubhouse, National Recognized Frisbee Park, Lake with fishing and picnicking.
Four spacious bedrooms and two baths
Two living areas and two dining areas.
Family room and Master bedroom has outside access to patio. in back
One of the safest law enforced City in the nation
Two car garage. with work area and lots of storage are
Located near Randolph AFB and Ft. Sam Houston/BRAC and Rack-space. Accessibility within minutes to I35 and 1604 and Loop 410.
All appliances included. includes washer and dryer
Natural brick fireplace
Pets may be accepted per breed regulations
2- year LEASE Available
Excellent School District
Lawn service available with an additional small monthly fee.
$1,395.00 per month with a two- year lease lock-in rate available in January 2019.
Easy application at http://harperpropertymanagement.com
I will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a showing upon request.
Thank you,
PJ
210 287-4952
palhy01@gmail.com
More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/24326
