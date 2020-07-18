All apartments in Live Oak
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7713 Village Oak Drive

7713 Village Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7713 Village Oak Drive, Live Oak, TX 78233

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM/2 BATH HOME
Located in Live Oak Subdivision.
Newly remodeled with upgrades and tile flooring
Easy Commute to Military Bases, Major Freeways, and Shopping
Family Community Activities Year Round, Pool, Clubhouse, National Recognized Frisbee Park, Lake with fishing and picnicking.
Four spacious bedrooms and two baths
Two living areas and two dining areas.
Family room and Master bedroom has outside access to patio. in back
One of the safest law enforced City in the nation
Two car garage. with work area and lots of storage are
Located near Randolph AFB and Ft. Sam Houston/BRAC and Rack-space. Accessibility within minutes to I35 and 1604 and Loop 410.
All appliances included. includes washer and dryer
Natural brick fireplace
Pets may be accepted per breed regulations
2- year LEASE Available
Excellent School District
Lawn service available with an additional small monthly fee.

$1,395.00 per month with a two- year lease lock-in rate available in January 2019.
Easy application at http://harperpropertymanagement.com

I will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a showing upon request.

Thank you,
PJ

210 287-4952
palhy01@gmail.com

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/24326

(RLNE4601577)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7713 Village Oak Drive have any available units?
7713 Village Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Live Oak, TX.
What amenities does 7713 Village Oak Drive have?
Some of 7713 Village Oak Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7713 Village Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7713 Village Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7713 Village Oak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7713 Village Oak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7713 Village Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7713 Village Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 7713 Village Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7713 Village Oak Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7713 Village Oak Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7713 Village Oak Drive has a pool.
Does 7713 Village Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 7713 Village Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7713 Village Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7713 Village Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7713 Village Oak Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7713 Village Oak Drive has units with air conditioning.
