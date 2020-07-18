7713 Village Oak Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM/2 BATH HOME

Located in Live Oak Subdivision.

Newly remodeled with upgrades and tile flooring

Easy Commute to Military Bases, Major Freeways, and Shopping

Family Community Activities Year Round, Pool, Clubhouse, National Recognized Frisbee Park, Lake with fishing and picnicking.

Four spacious bedrooms and two baths

Two living areas and two dining areas.

Family room and Master bedroom has outside access to patio. in back

One of the safest law enforced City in the nation

Two car garage. with work area and lots of storage are

Located near Randolph AFB and Ft. Sam Houston/BRAC and Rack-space. Accessibility within minutes to I35 and 1604 and Loop 410.

All appliances included. includes washer and dryer

Natural brick fireplace

Pets may be accepted per breed regulations

2- year LEASE Available

Excellent School District

Lawn service available with an additional small monthly fee.



$1,395.00 per month with a two- year lease lock-in rate available in January 2019.

Easy application at http://harperpropertymanagement.com



I will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a showing upon request.



Thank you,

PJ



210 287-4952

palhy01@gmail.com



More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/24326



