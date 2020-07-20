6517 Ashby Point.

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Stunning 3 bedroom 2.5 bath ready for immediate move in located in Live Oak. This property features 2 living areas, formal dining area, eat-in kitchen, and large loft. Open kitchen that over looks living area and includes tile backsplash, lots of cabinets and counter space, and all appliances including refrigerator. Nice back yard with covered patio, large wood deck and privacy fence. Conveniently located to I-35, San Antonio Airport, Fort Sam Houston, Randolph Air Force Base, shopping and dining.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.