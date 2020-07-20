All apartments in Live Oak
6517 Ashby Point.
Last updated April 4 2019 at 10:53 PM

6517 Ashby Point

6517 Ashby Point · No Longer Available
Live Oak
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

6517 Ashby Point, Live Oak, TX 78233

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning 3 bedroom 2.5 bath ready for immediate move in located in Live Oak. This property features 2 living areas, formal dining area, eat-in kitchen, and large loft. Open kitchen that over looks living area and includes tile backsplash, lots of cabinets and counter space, and all appliances including refrigerator. Nice back yard with covered patio, large wood deck and privacy fence. Conveniently located to I-35, San Antonio Airport, Fort Sam Houston, Randolph Air Force Base, shopping and dining.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 6517 Ashby Point have any available units?
6517 Ashby Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Live Oak, TX.
Is 6517 Ashby Point currently offering any rent specials?
6517 Ashby Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6517 Ashby Point pet-friendly?
Yes, 6517 Ashby Point is pet friendly.
Does 6517 Ashby Point offer parking?
No, 6517 Ashby Point does not offer parking.
Does 6517 Ashby Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6517 Ashby Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6517 Ashby Point have a pool?
No, 6517 Ashby Point does not have a pool.
Does 6517 Ashby Point have accessible units?
No, 6517 Ashby Point does not have accessible units.
Does 6517 Ashby Point have units with dishwashers?
No, 6517 Ashby Point does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6517 Ashby Point have units with air conditioning?
No, 6517 Ashby Point does not have units with air conditioning.

