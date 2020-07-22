Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel range refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

13820 Blakeville Available 05/01/20 Gorgeous Home, Tons of Upgrades, Fantastic Location - Exceptionally well maintained home in Bridlewood Park.

Great location with easy access to 1604 and I-35, close to IKEA, Randolph AFB and Ft. Sam. Very close to shopping and restaurants at The Forum.

Open and spacious floor plan with lots of tile, granite counter tops and backsplash in the kitchen. Upscale stainless steel appliances, including an oversized refrigerator and gas stove.

Other upgrades include in-wall pest control and central vacuum.

Pets negotiable.

This home looks and feels like new!!!

Please contact us for a showing...this is a must-see!



(RLNE4422264)