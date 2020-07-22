All apartments in Live Oak
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

13820 Blakeville

13820 Blakeville · No Longer Available
Location

13820 Blakeville, Live Oak, TX 78233

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
13820 Blakeville Available 05/01/20 Gorgeous Home, Tons of Upgrades, Fantastic Location - Exceptionally well maintained home in Bridlewood Park.
Great location with easy access to 1604 and I-35, close to IKEA, Randolph AFB and Ft. Sam. Very close to shopping and restaurants at The Forum.
Open and spacious floor plan with lots of tile, granite counter tops and backsplash in the kitchen. Upscale stainless steel appliances, including an oversized refrigerator and gas stove.
Other upgrades include in-wall pest control and central vacuum.
Pets negotiable.
This home looks and feels like new!!!
Please contact us for a showing...this is a must-see!

(RLNE4422264)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13820 Blakeville have any available units?
13820 Blakeville doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Live Oak, TX.
What amenities does 13820 Blakeville have?
Some of 13820 Blakeville's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13820 Blakeville currently offering any rent specials?
13820 Blakeville is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13820 Blakeville pet-friendly?
Yes, 13820 Blakeville is pet friendly.
Does 13820 Blakeville offer parking?
No, 13820 Blakeville does not offer parking.
Does 13820 Blakeville have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13820 Blakeville does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13820 Blakeville have a pool?
No, 13820 Blakeville does not have a pool.
Does 13820 Blakeville have accessible units?
No, 13820 Blakeville does not have accessible units.
Does 13820 Blakeville have units with dishwashers?
No, 13820 Blakeville does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13820 Blakeville have units with air conditioning?
No, 13820 Blakeville does not have units with air conditioning.
