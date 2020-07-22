All apartments in Live Oak
Last updated February 14 2020 at 4:48 PM

12014 Wilderness Trail

12014 Wilderness Trail · No Longer Available
Location

12014 Wilderness Trail, Live Oak, TX 78233

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This warm and inviting 2 story home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the covered patio and detached garage. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12014 Wilderness Trail have any available units?
12014 Wilderness Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Live Oak, TX.
Is 12014 Wilderness Trail currently offering any rent specials?
12014 Wilderness Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12014 Wilderness Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 12014 Wilderness Trail is pet friendly.
Does 12014 Wilderness Trail offer parking?
Yes, 12014 Wilderness Trail offers parking.
Does 12014 Wilderness Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12014 Wilderness Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12014 Wilderness Trail have a pool?
No, 12014 Wilderness Trail does not have a pool.
Does 12014 Wilderness Trail have accessible units?
No, 12014 Wilderness Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 12014 Wilderness Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 12014 Wilderness Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12014 Wilderness Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 12014 Wilderness Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
