AVAILABLE 3/10/2020! Gorgeous rental in a prime location! Easy access to I-35, 1604, The Forum shopping center, Ft Sam Army Base and Randolph Air Force Base! This 4 bedroom/ 2.5 bathroom home is well maintained w/ a great open floor plan & room for everyone. Great kitchen and breakfast area open to oversized living area with tons of natural light. Located in friendly neighborhood with a lot of amenities and oversized lot with ample parking. Sought after NEISD Schools!