608 Fossil Creek Dr

House For Lease in Little Elm - Beautiful house with Great Open Floor plan! Master bedroom and another bedroom downstairs. 2 bedrooms upstairs. Lot of natural light throughout the house. Wood flooring. Spacious open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, cabinetry with ample storage space, recessed lighting, Gas cooktop and granite counter tops. Entertain your guests in the backyard with the covered patio. Convenient location, easy access to highway, close to shopping and restaurants.



[Please verify schools, room sizes, all information in listing prior to leasing]

Please go to 31realty.net, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing to get more information and then click (Contact Us) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved.



(PET POLICY):

Pet is allowed. Please kindly verify with the landlord's rental property insurance coverage on certain types of breeds. Pet deposit is $350 for each pet, and it is non-refundable.



(RENTAL REQUIREMENT):

Min credit score 600. We will check rental history, income, background and credit history. Monthly Income: prefer 3 times of monthly rent.



(DEPOSIT):

Deposit is 1 month of rent. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes. Rent and deposit are not negotiable until application is received.



(APPLY):

Please visit www.31realty.net, and find this property on the [Rent] tab, click on [Apply Now] next to the property address.

Application fee is $40 for each person over 18 years old.

Everyone over 18 years old needs to apply separately.

Please include driver license and 2 recent pay stubs.



