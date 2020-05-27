All apartments in Little Elm
Find more places like 2416 Pheasant Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
2416 Pheasant Drive
Last updated May 29 2019 at 5:50 PM

2416 Pheasant Drive

2416 Pheasant Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Little Elm
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2416 Pheasant Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely single story, Frisco Schools, Open floor plan with tall ceilings. Open island kitchen with 42-inch cabinets. Large pantry, gas stove and includes a refrigerator. Note should be verified by FISD. Photographs are from 2017. Schools should be verified with FISD. Use TREC application forms and include a copy of driver's license, pay stubs or some other form of income proof. MySmartMove will be used for background checks and payment will be online. Pets considered on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2416 Pheasant Drive have any available units?
2416 Pheasant Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2416 Pheasant Drive have?
Some of 2416 Pheasant Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2416 Pheasant Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2416 Pheasant Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2416 Pheasant Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2416 Pheasant Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2416 Pheasant Drive offer parking?
No, 2416 Pheasant Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2416 Pheasant Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2416 Pheasant Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2416 Pheasant Drive have a pool?
No, 2416 Pheasant Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2416 Pheasant Drive have accessible units?
No, 2416 Pheasant Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2416 Pheasant Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2416 Pheasant Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2416 Pheasant Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2416 Pheasant Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy
Little Elm, TX 75068
Orion McCord Park
2050 FM 423
Little Elm, TX 75068

Similar Pages

Little Elm 1 BedroomsLittle Elm 2 Bedrooms
Little Elm Accessible ApartmentsLittle Elm Apartments with Pool
Little Elm Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX
Southlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District