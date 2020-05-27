2416 Pheasant Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely single story, Frisco Schools, Open floor plan with tall ceilings. Open island kitchen with 42-inch cabinets. Large pantry, gas stove and includes a refrigerator. Note should be verified by FISD. Photographs are from 2017. Schools should be verified with FISD. Use TREC application forms and include a copy of driver's license, pay stubs or some other form of income proof. MySmartMove will be used for background checks and payment will be online. Pets considered on a case by case basis.