Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 AM

39 Furnished Apartments for rent in Lewisville, TX

Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:41am
15 Units Available
Summit Ridge
1070 Grandys Ln, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1000 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature in-unit laundry, beautiful kitchens with granite counters and dishwasher. 24-hour fitness center, tennis court, pool and hot tub! Peaceful location with convenient business center resources.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Castle Hills
18 Units Available
Provenza at Windhaven
4900 Windhaven Pkwy, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
New apartment homes that come fully furnished. Ample community amenities, including a shuffleboard, fire pit and fitness center. Close to East Hill Park and Arbor Hills Nature Preserve.
Results within 5 miles of Lewisville
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:42am
36 Units Available
Lebanon Ridge Apartments
2355 Lebanon Rd, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,033
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,819
1317 sqft
This community offers a fitness center, billiards room and covered parking. Apartments feature walk-in closets, window coverings and vaulted ceilings. Eastvale Park and the Legacy Center are just short drives away.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
21 Units Available
The Brixton Apartments
18959 North Dallas Pkwy, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,130
1655 sqft
Located adjacent to Dallas North Tollway. Floor plans feature breakfast bars, walk-in closets and private balconies or patios. Residents' amenities include a clubhouse with WiFi lounge and a 24-hour athletic center. Garage car parking available.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
58 Units Available
The Lincoln at Towne Square
8205 Towne Main Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$905
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,712
1425 sqft
Home-like interiors are just the beginning of the treats at Lincoln at Towne Square. The Plano luxury apartments feature granite counters and a dog park, plus easy access to the Rayburn Tollway and Highway 289.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
80 Units Available
Jefferson Silverlake
1775 State Highway 26, Grapevine, TX
Studio
$1,333
661 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,531
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,996
1237 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
33 Units Available
Windsor Metro West
8055 Windrose Ave, Plano, TX
Studio
$1,135
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,390
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1187 sqft
Windsor Metro West redefines glamour. From exceptional amenities and services to master-designed floor plans that answer your need for lavish comfort, our luxury apartments have it all.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
63 Units Available
Legacy Village Apartment Homes
7001 Parkwood Blvd, Plano, TX
Studio
$907
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$945
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
1150 sqft
Modern apartments with w/d in-unit, extra storage, fireplaces and private patio/balcony. Community features a gym, swimming and putting green. Located close to North Dallas Tollway in Plano and the Shops at Legacy.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
Stonebriar
23 Units Available
Ravello Stonebriar
5225 Town and Country Blvd, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,232
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,666
1340 sqft
Upscale Mediterranean-inspired residential community. Outdoor theater, resident garden, pet park and walking trail, and common areas with complementary Wi-Fi. Garage parking and additional storage for all residents.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:25am
38 Units Available
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,280
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1259 sqft
Station House is Frisco's newest and most luxurious urban living apartment home community and is part of Frisco Station, a 240-acre master-planned, mixed-use district with corporate office and hotel facilities, planned restaurant, entertainment and
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:35am
44 Units Available
The Club at Riverchase
1315 Riverchase Dr, Coppell, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1225 sqft
This community is adjacent to the Riverchase Golf Course. For residents who don't golf, the property also has a volleyball court, gym and pool to enjoy. Furnished units feature walk-in closets and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:06am
68 Units Available
Twelve Cowboys Way
12 Cowboys Way, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,580
994 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,560
1755 sqft
Twelve is a first-of-its-kind residence co-created by Cowboys Hall of Frame Owner Jerry Jones, Cowboys Hall of Fame Quarterback and #12, Roger Staubach, and Dallas-based developer and Cowboys Alumni, Robert Shaw.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
12 Units Available
Greentree Apartments
1120 Mac Arthur Dr, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,003
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
944 sqft
The Greentree Apartments provide tenants with quick access to schools, entertainment spots, and local businesses. Their recently renovated units come equipped with hardwood floors, modern fireplaces, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
$
15 Units Available
The Georgian
18880 Marsh Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1000 sqft
The Georgian is conveniently located near the George Bush Turnpike. This community has Wi-Fi hot spots, lushly landscaped grounds, and modern 1 to 2-bedroom apartment units with dishwashers, hardwood floors, and plenty of space.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
39 Units Available
The Verandas at Timberglen
4607 Timberglen Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,970
1505 sqft
Homes offer garden soaking tubs, large pantries, kitchen islands and breakfast bars. On-site amenities include a play area, business center and clubhouse. Near public transportation.
Results within 10 miles of Lewisville
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Villages of Bear Creek
25 Units Available
Mandolin Apartment Homes
2525 TX 360, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,102
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,777
1401 sqft
Hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and pet friendly. Spacious closets, a trash valet and a pool. Just off State Hwy
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
22 Units Available
Axis 3700
3700 Mapleshade Ln, Plano, TX
Studio
$1,105
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1167 sqft
Distinct homes within a short distance of University of Texas at Dallas. Community highlights include a dog park, conference room and pool. Close to Gleneagles Country Club.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
28 Units Available
Estancia Townhomes
5515 Estancia Cir, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,943
1565 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,466
1989 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community located in the prestigious Prestonwood neighborhood. Two-, three-, and four-bedroom townhomes with custom maple flooring, wood-burning fireplaces, raised ceilings, and fully electric kitchens.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
12 Units Available
Preston Village Apartments
18909 Lloyd Cir, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1104 sqft
This property is adjacent to the President George Bush Turnpike. Residents also enjoy an on-site hot tub, pool and 24-hour gym. Units are furnished and have fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
$
40 Units Available
Las Colinas Heights Apartment Homes
3701 N O'Connor Rd, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,032
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
1328 sqft
Bel Air Las Colinas has spacious 1 to 2-bedroom apartment units with modern features and amenities like in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Nearby establishments include the McKinley Mall and dozens of local restaurants.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
39 Units Available
23Hundred at Ridgeview
2300 Kathryn Ln, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,030
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,805
1539 sqft
This pet-friendly community features a clubhouse, concierge, hot tub and garage parking. Residents can walk right over to the Ridgeview Ranch Golf Course. Units feature hardwood flooring, washer/dryer hookup and a fireplace.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
23 Units Available
Camden Legacy Creek
6400 Ohio Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,089
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
995 sqft
Nestled in a bucolic setting is Camden Legacy Creek, home to spacious 1- and 2-bedroom apartment homes. Pet-friendly residences feature resort-style pools, outdoor living areas and stainless-steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
120 Units Available
Post Addison Circle
5009 Addison Cir, Addison, TX
Studio
$865
770 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1177 sqft
Studios and 1-3 bedroom units available in centrally located complex. Minutes away from Uptown and Downtown Dallas. Recently renovated with more than 400 unique floor plans. Fully furnished.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
22 Units Available
Kensington Square
15935 Knoll Trail Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1097 sqft
Located right by Dallas Parkway and close to Keller Springs Road. Apartments and townhomes with patio or balcony, fully equipped kitchen and a fireplace. Community includes a pool, a courtyard and a hot tub.

June 2020 Lewisville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Lewisville Rent Report. Lewisville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lewisville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Lewisville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Lewisville Rent Report. Lewisville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lewisville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Lewisville rents increased moderately over the past month

Lewisville rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 2.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lewisville stand at $1,041 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,294 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Lewisville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Lewisville, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
    • Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month but were up 1.0% over the past year.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents went down 0.2% over the past month but rose 1.1% over the past year.

    Lewisville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Lewisville, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Lewisville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
    • Lewisville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,294 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.6% increase in Lewisville.
    • While Lewisville's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Lewisville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Lewisville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,150
    0
    0
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Plano
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1%
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Irving
    $1,000
    $1,240
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Mesquite
    $1,100
    $1,370
    0
    1.5%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Carrollton
    $1,120
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Frisco
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    1.2%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    1.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,290
    0.3%
    2.6%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Flower Mound
    $1,840
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.4%
    1.7%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    4%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0
    -0.4%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.3%
    3.9%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    0.9%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    0.5%
    7.3%
    Hurst
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    The Colony
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Waxahachie
    $940
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    2.7%
    Little Elm
    $1,230
    $1,530
    -0.6%
    4.2%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    0
    0.6%
    Sachse
    $1,070
    $1,340
    1.7%
    -1.1%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    0.6%
    3.7%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.9%
    -2.9%
    Prosper
    $1,370
    $1,700
    2%
    0.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

