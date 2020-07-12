/
/
/
seneca sun valley
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:34 PM
288 Apartments for rent in Seneca-Sun Valley, Leon Valley, TX
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
14 Units Available
Valencia Lofts
6007 Grissom Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Luxury Living in San Antonio, TX where we understand what it means to live the life you want in the city you love.
Results within 1 mile of Seneca-Sun Valley
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
29 Units Available
Aspire Roxbury
6202 Roxbury Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$896
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1418 sqft
Ingram Park Mall and Sea World are just minutes from this property. Walk-in closets provide plenty of space, and granite countertops look luxurious. Amenities include a media room and pool, and the property is pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
16 Units Available
Diamond Ridge
5235 Glen Ridge Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$781
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$829
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$884
911 sqft
Welcome to all that Diamond Ridge Apartment Homes and the great city of San Antonio has to offer! The convenience of having it all right at your fingertips. Easy access to restaurants, shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
18 Units Available
Amber Hill
5335 NW Loop 410, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$789
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$799
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
968 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Amber Hill in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
25 Units Available
Valencia at Medical
5111 Glen Ridge Drive, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$965
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1293 sqft
A larger community. Recently renovated. Larger homes with new appliances, fully equipped kitchens, and washer and dryer hookups. On-site pools, fitness center, spa, and tennis courts. Near the VA hospital and I-40.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
19 Units Available
Boardwalk Med Center
7838 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,036
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1066 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms.Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guidedtours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours viavideo chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
13 Units Available
The Finley
5650 Grissom Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
945 sqft
Mediterranean-style homes in San Antonio's lush Leon Valley, not far from the Southwest Research Institute and Lackland Air Force Base. Large living spaces with modern interiors. Hot tub with cabana, on-site maintenance and dog park.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
36 Units Available
The Park On Wurzbach
4707 Wurzbach Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,084
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This luxury community is just a few minutes from I-410. On-site pool, game room, gym, fire pit, and coffee bar. Walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and hardwood floors throughout. Smoke-free units.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
34 Units Available
Forest Oaks
6313 Evers Road, Leon Valley, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$878
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1200 sqft
Look no further for great apartment living - because you've found it at Forest Oaks Apartments! Our beautiful community in San Antonio, Texas is ideally located to give you the best dining, shopping, and entertainment that the area has to offer.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
21 Units Available
Richland Trace Apartments
7791 Woodchase, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$680
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
983 sqft
STUNNING, REMODELED APARTMERNTS with contemporary finishes, features and fixtures.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
5 Units Available
Liberty Ridge Apartments
5940 NW Loop 410, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$706
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Liberty Ridge, your place to call home! Located near some of San Antonio's largest employers such as Lackland AFB (15 min away) and USAA (10 min away).
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
121 Units Available
Latitude
6400 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1418 sqft
Situated in San Antonio's Medical Center District. Contemporary apartments with black appliances, wood-laminate floors and rainfall showerheads. Community boasts greenbelt views and amenities such as a fitness center, swimming pool and covered car parking.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6203 Rain Cloud Drive
6203 Rain Cloud Drive, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1595 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
6627 DESILU DR
6627 Desilu Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1552 sqft
Corner House in established neighborhood with mature trees with separate living and dining areas and 18x13 family room with woodburning fireplace. 18x13 covered patio, large yard and separate area for gardening.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6606 Desilu Dr
6606 Desilu Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1277 sqft
Charming, Freshly Remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath - Freshly remodeled 3 bed 2 bath located on the corner of Desilu street. This home includes new upgrades with beautiful flooring throughout the house.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6222 Cypress Circle
6222 Cypress Circle, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1550 sqft
Location, location, location! Safe, Quiet, Cozy and tucked-away - This Home is in a neighborhood in the medical center area. The area is also in the center with easy access to all sides of the city.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5814 Cary Grant Dr
5814 Cary Grant Drive, Leon Valley, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
1729 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Leon Valley - Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bath home in highly sought after Leon Valley. This home features renovated kitchen w/ new shaker cabinets, granite & appls.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
4931 Flipper Dr
4931 Flipper Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1245 sqft
Nice 2 story townhouse right off 410 with stained concrete flooring, high ceilings, fenced yard and much more! SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
5018 STOWERS BLVD
5018 Stowers Boulevard, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1237 sqft
NICE 3 BR FEATURING RECESSED TRAY CEILINGS & CROWN MOLIDINGS*GRANITE CT'S*STOVE, & DISHWASHER*EASY ACCESS TO 410, LACKLAND, & SHOPPING CENTERS.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
6611 Suncliff Crest
6611 Suncliff Crest, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1437 sqft
Cute home available Now! Beautiful light fixtures throughout the home, Open & Spacious kitchen with pantry and laundry room w/courtesy washer and dryer, 1 car garage was being used as personal yoga studio with carpeting & a/c but can easily be taken
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
7633 LINKLEA
7633 Linklea Drive, Leon Valley, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
3001 sqft
Stunning Northwest Home close to the medical center. This home has a number of updates.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
7115 SNOWDEN CRST
7115 Snowden Crest, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1364 sqft
Beautiful townhome in upscale gated community. 2 bedroom/2.5/2 car detached garage. Both bedrooms upstairs. Large living area and kitchen. Small fenced yard. Care free living as owner maintains the yard. Tile and Laminate floors.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
5715 Kenwick St
5715 Kenwick Street, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$4,500
8520 sqft
Warehouse with office space and two sided billboard visible from 410 and Bandera Rd. Parking in front and down the north side of building by billboard. 5 dock doors and 7 skylights in warehouse. Front part of warehouse is approximately 15 ft.
1 of 25
Last updated July 2 at 07:42pm
1 Unit Available
4919 Flipper Drive
4919 Flipper Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1250 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home located near major highways, military bases, & medical center. Stained concrete flooring throughout downstairs with carpet in bedrooms upstairs.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TX
Selma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TXCastroville, TXHelotes, TXOlmos Park, TX