Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Recently remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Beautiful fireplace in living room, granite counter tops in kitchen & baths, freshly painted interior, indoor laundry room, ceiling fans in every room including the kitchen. Home offers large bedrooms with walk-in closets & modern window coverings throughout. Shaded back yard has covered patio that looks out to green belt & is perfect for outdoor dining! Also has a huge storage shed with double doors in back.