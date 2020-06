Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3bdrm 2 1/2 Bath home with side entry 2 car garage in Canterfield subdivision. Spacious open floor plan with 2 living and 2 eating areas. Island kitchen has a breakfast bar, cooktop stove, built-in oven and microwave, dishwasher and corner sink. Ceramic flooring in living & wet areas with laminate wood floors in bedrooms. Backyard has oversized covered patio great for relaxing or entertaining. Great location close to Loop 410, Medical Center, USAA, schools, and shopping.