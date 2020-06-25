All apartments in Leon Valley
Last updated June 5 2020 at 8:40 PM

7002 Settlers Ridge

7002 Settlers Ridge · No Longer Available
Location

7002 Settlers Ridge, Leon Valley, TX 78238
Old Mill

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7002 Settlers Ridge have any available units?
7002 Settlers Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leon Valley, TX.
Is 7002 Settlers Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
7002 Settlers Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7002 Settlers Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 7002 Settlers Ridge is pet friendly.
Does 7002 Settlers Ridge offer parking?
No, 7002 Settlers Ridge does not offer parking.
Does 7002 Settlers Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7002 Settlers Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7002 Settlers Ridge have a pool?
No, 7002 Settlers Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 7002 Settlers Ridge have accessible units?
No, 7002 Settlers Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 7002 Settlers Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 7002 Settlers Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7002 Settlers Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 7002 Settlers Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
