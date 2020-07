Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Pride of ownershipp shows throughout this home. Beautiful laminated wood flooring, designer colors and lots of windows to look out to the beautiful backyard. This home is a real jewel. Three bedrooms, two bathrooms, ceiling fans throughout. Two car garage with opener. Don't let this one get away it's that nice. Northside schools. Pets on a case by case basis, sorry no cats. NON SMOKING HOME.