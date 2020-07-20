6618-Adair Dr.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly carport recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Seneca Estates (N.I.S.D.) - Castle Estate beauty! 4 bed, 3 full baths w/2 living areas nestled Over half an acre of land w/multiple mature oak trees, sprinkler system &circular driveway. Sep.entrance for covered carport. Open floor plan w/grand kitchen, custom cabinets, granite countertops, waterfall faucet, large island, built in bookshelves, fireplace and unique lighting system in all baths. Home has 2 Master bed's w/ upgrades galore. Huge covered back patio w/separate area for grilling & family gatherings. Doll house w/storage shed



(RLNE4841451)