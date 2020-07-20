All apartments in Leon Valley
Find more places like 6618-Adair Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Leon Valley, TX
/
6618-Adair Dr.
Last updated May 30 2019 at 10:35 AM

6618-Adair Dr.

6618 Adair Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Leon Valley
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

6618 Adair Drive, Leon Valley, TX 78238
Seneca-Sun Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Seneca Estates (N.I.S.D.) - Castle Estate beauty! 4 bed, 3 full baths w/2 living areas nestled Over half an acre of land w/multiple mature oak trees, sprinkler system &circular driveway. Sep.entrance for covered carport. Open floor plan w/grand kitchen, custom cabinets, granite countertops, waterfall faucet, large island, built in bookshelves, fireplace and unique lighting system in all baths. Home has 2 Master bed's w/ upgrades galore. Huge covered back patio w/separate area for grilling & family gatherings. Doll house w/storage shed

(RLNE4841451)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6618-Adair Dr. have any available units?
6618-Adair Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leon Valley, TX.
What amenities does 6618-Adair Dr. have?
Some of 6618-Adair Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6618-Adair Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
6618-Adair Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6618-Adair Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6618-Adair Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 6618-Adair Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 6618-Adair Dr. offers parking.
Does 6618-Adair Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6618-Adair Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6618-Adair Dr. have a pool?
No, 6618-Adair Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 6618-Adair Dr. have accessible units?
No, 6618-Adair Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 6618-Adair Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6618-Adair Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6618-Adair Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6618-Adair Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forest Oaks
6313 Evers Road
Leon Valley, TX 78238

Similar Pages

Leon Valley 1 BedroomsLeon Valley 2 Bedrooms
Leon Valley 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLeon Valley Apartments with Garages
Leon Valley Pet Friendly PlacesBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXConverse, TX
Alamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXSelma, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TXCastroville, TX
Wimberley, TXMcQueeney, TXCanyon Lake, TXTimberwood Park, TXKerrville, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TXKirby, TXPleasanton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversityTexas Lutheran University
St Philip's CollegeSan Antonio College
St. Mary's University