6219 Rue Sophie St.
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:41 AM

6219 Rue Sophie St.

6219 Rue Sophie Street · No Longer Available
Location

6219 Rue Sophie Street, Leon Valley, TX 78238
Seneca-Sun Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- **POOL*3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Seneca Estates*Easy access to hwys, shopping*entertainment spots*Large open rooms* 2 fireplaces, one in living/family room, one in master bedroom*Bonus room, and Sunroom*Covered patio in back with beautifully maintained pool*Pets on case by case basis, must be approved by owner*$60 app fee for each occupant over 18 yrs. App fee & security deposit due at time of application*$60 lease admin fee *$250 non-refundable pet fee per pre-approved pet - picture required*

(RLNE5023794)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6219 Rue Sophie St. have any available units?
6219 Rue Sophie St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leon Valley, TX.
What amenities does 6219 Rue Sophie St. have?
Some of 6219 Rue Sophie St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6219 Rue Sophie St. currently offering any rent specials?
6219 Rue Sophie St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6219 Rue Sophie St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6219 Rue Sophie St. is pet friendly.
Does 6219 Rue Sophie St. offer parking?
No, 6219 Rue Sophie St. does not offer parking.
Does 6219 Rue Sophie St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6219 Rue Sophie St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6219 Rue Sophie St. have a pool?
Yes, 6219 Rue Sophie St. has a pool.
Does 6219 Rue Sophie St. have accessible units?
No, 6219 Rue Sophie St. does not have accessible units.
Does 6219 Rue Sophie St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6219 Rue Sophie St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6219 Rue Sophie St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6219 Rue Sophie St. does not have units with air conditioning.
