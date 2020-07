Amenities

granite counters pet friendly stainless steel pool basketball court

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

917 Coulee Drive Available 07/10/19 Gorgeous new build home in Leander! - Gorgeous hard tile through the living and kitchen. Perfect open floor plan makes it great to entertain guests. Granite counters, stainless steel appliances and gorgeous cabinetry through out. Large bedrooms too. Great backyard space with all new grass to play in! Come See Today!



(RLNE2155068)