WE ARE REALTOR FRIENDLY &PAY 50% COMMISSION! Ready for Feb 10th, 2020 Move In! Large 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath family home in popular North Creek Ranch. Hard Tile on 1st floor. Great location close to desirable Leander ISD schools. Large backyard with over-sized open concrete patio and privacy fence backing up to large open field. Upstairs bonus/media room or office area or playroom area, upstairs laundry room, closet pantry, eat-in kitchen dining. Two car garage with automatic openers.