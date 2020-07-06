All apartments in Leander
Last updated December 31 2019 at 8:03 AM

910 LEE DR

910 Lee Drive · No Longer Available
Location

910 Lee Drive, Leander, TX 78641

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4-2.5-2 +Study - 2355 Sq. Ft. - 910 Lee - $1650.00 - Super Spacious 4 bedroom home with Bonus room & Study. Close to HEB Plus with easy access to the toll road. Covered patio, large backyard w/shed and a back gate that leads to community park. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% off your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

(RLNE5175002)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 910 LEE DR have any available units?
910 LEE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leander, TX.
Is 910 LEE DR currently offering any rent specials?
910 LEE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 910 LEE DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 910 LEE DR is pet friendly.
Does 910 LEE DR offer parking?
No, 910 LEE DR does not offer parking.
Does 910 LEE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 910 LEE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 910 LEE DR have a pool?
No, 910 LEE DR does not have a pool.
Does 910 LEE DR have accessible units?
No, 910 LEE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 910 LEE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 910 LEE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 910 LEE DR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 910 LEE DR has units with air conditioning.

