910 LEE DR

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4-2.5-2 +Study - 2355 Sq. Ft. - 910 Lee - $1650.00 - Super Spacious 4 bedroom home with Bonus room & Study. Close to HEB Plus with easy access to the toll road. Covered patio, large backyard w/shed and a back gate that leads to community park. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% off your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



(RLNE5175002)