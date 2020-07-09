All apartments in Leander
Leander, TX
508 Canadian Springs Drive
508 Canadian Springs Drive

508 Canadian Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Leander
Location

508 Canadian Springs Drive, Leander, TX 78641

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 1 year old single story home in the Oak Creek Community. This home is a Craftsman style alley load home, equipped with covered front and back patios. This floor plan has four bedrooms, 2 baths, and an open concept in the kitchen-living area. Brand new fridge included.
Spend your summer at the gorgeous pool and amenity center complete with a splash pad!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 Canadian Springs Drive have any available units?
508 Canadian Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leander, TX.
What amenities does 508 Canadian Springs Drive have?
Some of 508 Canadian Springs Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 Canadian Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
508 Canadian Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 Canadian Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 508 Canadian Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leander.
Does 508 Canadian Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 508 Canadian Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 508 Canadian Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 508 Canadian Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 Canadian Springs Drive have a pool?
Yes, 508 Canadian Springs Drive has a pool.
Does 508 Canadian Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 508 Canadian Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 508 Canadian Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 508 Canadian Springs Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 508 Canadian Springs Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 508 Canadian Springs Drive has units with air conditioning.
