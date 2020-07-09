508 Canadian Springs Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautiful 1 year old single story home in the Oak Creek Community. This home is a Craftsman style alley load home, equipped with covered front and back patios. This floor plan has four bedrooms, 2 baths, and an open concept in the kitchen-living area. Brand new fridge included.

Spend your summer at the gorgeous pool and amenity center complete with a splash pad!

