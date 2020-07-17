507 Clear Springs Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

This open plan, 3 bedrooms, 2 bath is fully hard tiled and well maintained. HVAC was replaced in 2014. Property is super convenient to HEB, major employers and 183. Lease includes the refrigerator. Washer and dryer can be negotiated upon request. Pet-friendly property.



Owner is a licensed real estate agent.



Showings start date: June 1, 2019

Occupancy availability date: July 6th, 2019



For showing appointment, contact Erica Gutierrez with Pathfinder Property Management at 512-541-0305.

This house is a well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on fenced lot. Floors are all hard tile. Refrigerator included with rental. Pets allowed.