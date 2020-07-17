All apartments in Leander
Last updated June 25 2019 at 10:09 PM

507 Clear Springs Lane

507 Clear Spring Lane · No Longer Available
Location

507 Clear Spring Lane, Leander, TX 78641

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This open plan, 3 bedrooms, 2 bath is fully hard tiled and well maintained. HVAC was replaced in 2014. Property is super convenient to HEB, major employers and 183. Lease includes the refrigerator. Washer and dryer can be negotiated upon request. Pet-friendly property.

Owner is a licensed real estate agent.

Showings start date: June 1, 2019
Occupancy availability date: July 6th, 2019

For showing appointment, contact Erica Gutierrez with Pathfinder Property Management at 512-541-0305.
This house is a well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on fenced lot. Floors are all hard tile. Refrigerator included with rental. Pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 Clear Springs Lane have any available units?
507 Clear Springs Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leander, TX.
What amenities does 507 Clear Springs Lane have?
Some of 507 Clear Springs Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 507 Clear Springs Lane currently offering any rent specials?
507 Clear Springs Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 Clear Springs Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 507 Clear Springs Lane is pet friendly.
Does 507 Clear Springs Lane offer parking?
Yes, 507 Clear Springs Lane offers parking.
Does 507 Clear Springs Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 507 Clear Springs Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 Clear Springs Lane have a pool?
No, 507 Clear Springs Lane does not have a pool.
Does 507 Clear Springs Lane have accessible units?
No, 507 Clear Springs Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 507 Clear Springs Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 507 Clear Springs Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 507 Clear Springs Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 507 Clear Springs Lane has units with air conditioning.
