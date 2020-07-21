All apartments in Leander
2720 Granite Creek DR
Last updated October 21 2019 at 7:50 PM

2720 Granite Creek DR

2720 Granite Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2720 Granite Creek Drive, Leander, TX 78641

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful home in Lakeline Ranch! Greet guests on expansive covered porch. Level lot with no front or back steps for easy movement. Spacious open concept floor plan with high ceilings is bright and full of charm! Large kitchen, breakfast bar and cute bay window breakfast nook! Family room with gas fireplace and views into big back yard with covered patio is perfect for entertaining! In-Law plan with master suite garden tub & separate shower. Walk to school,community pool & park! Close to toll & shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2720 Granite Creek DR have any available units?
2720 Granite Creek DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leander, TX.
What amenities does 2720 Granite Creek DR have?
Some of 2720 Granite Creek DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2720 Granite Creek DR currently offering any rent specials?
2720 Granite Creek DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2720 Granite Creek DR pet-friendly?
No, 2720 Granite Creek DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leander.
Does 2720 Granite Creek DR offer parking?
Yes, 2720 Granite Creek DR offers parking.
Does 2720 Granite Creek DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2720 Granite Creek DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2720 Granite Creek DR have a pool?
Yes, 2720 Granite Creek DR has a pool.
Does 2720 Granite Creek DR have accessible units?
No, 2720 Granite Creek DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2720 Granite Creek DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2720 Granite Creek DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 2720 Granite Creek DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2720 Granite Creek DR does not have units with air conditioning.
