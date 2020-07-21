2720 Granite Creek DR

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking pool fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool

Beautiful home in Lakeline Ranch! Greet guests on expansive covered porch. Level lot with no front or back steps for easy movement. Spacious open concept floor plan with high ceilings is bright and full of charm! Large kitchen, breakfast bar and cute bay window breakfast nook! Family room with gas fireplace and views into big back yard with covered patio is perfect for entertaining! In-Law plan with master suite garden tub & separate shower. Walk to school,community pool & park! Close to toll & shopping!