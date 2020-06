Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly

Love Where You Live! - Spacious 4 bedroom/3 bath home. Open floorplan, great for entertaining. Feels larger than it is! Master bedroom has 2 walk-in closets. Garden tub & separate shower. Close to 183A, schools, shopping & entertainment. Contact agent about pet fees. Pet owners must go to www.PetScreening.com using this link: https://www.petscreening.com/referral/0IShf3YZvZsh Must apply online, deposit due w/in 24 hrs of approval.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5128204)