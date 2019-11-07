Amenities

1220 Gaviota Lane Available 07/18/20 Gorgeous 3/2/2 in Villas at Vista Ridge! - Gorgeous 3/2/2 in Villas at Vista Ridge, Hard tile throughout living and kitchen areas, Gourmet kitchen with over-sized center island, Stainless steel appliances, Spacious walk in corner pantry, Master suite includes garden tub with separate shower, Large walk in closet, Covered patio! Must see! $20 will be due each month in addition to tenant's monthly rent to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5835003)