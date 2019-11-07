All apartments in Leander
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1220 Gaviota Lane

1220 Gaviota Lane · (512) 618-9228
Location

1220 Gaviota Lane, Leander, TX 78641

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1220 Gaviota Lane · Avail. Jul 18

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1792 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
1220 Gaviota Lane Available 07/18/20 Gorgeous 3/2/2 in Villas at Vista Ridge! - Gorgeous 3/2/2 in Villas at Vista Ridge, Hard tile throughout living and kitchen areas, Gourmet kitchen with over-sized center island, Stainless steel appliances, Spacious walk in corner pantry, Master suite includes garden tub with separate shower, Large walk in closet, Covered patio! Must see! $20 will be due each month in addition to tenant's monthly rent to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5835003)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1220 Gaviota Lane have any available units?
1220 Gaviota Lane has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1220 Gaviota Lane have?
Some of 1220 Gaviota Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1220 Gaviota Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1220 Gaviota Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220 Gaviota Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1220 Gaviota Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leander.
Does 1220 Gaviota Lane offer parking?
No, 1220 Gaviota Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1220 Gaviota Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1220 Gaviota Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220 Gaviota Lane have a pool?
No, 1220 Gaviota Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1220 Gaviota Lane have accessible units?
No, 1220 Gaviota Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1220 Gaviota Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1220 Gaviota Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1220 Gaviota Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1220 Gaviota Lane has units with air conditioning.
