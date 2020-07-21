115 N Gabriel

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Cute newly updated 2 bedroom cottage located in the heart of Leander.

Rent includes all lawn maintenance (mowing, weed eating, outside pest control), and monthly HVAC filters.

Walk to the new ACC (Austin Community College) campus,

Metro rail station, Leander farmers market, and Leander City Hall.

The large laundry room doubles as storage. Outside locking shed also available.

A couple of old pecan trees provide shade from the summer sun.

Give us a call (512) 965-7122!



~Tenant Selection Criteria will be based on Credit History / Rental History / Current Income & Criminal History ~

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/68230p

Property Id 68230



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5088406)