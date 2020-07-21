All apartments in Leander
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:57 AM

115 North Gabriel Street · No Longer Available
Location

115 North Gabriel Street, Leander, TX 78641

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
refrigerator
115-17 - Property Id: 68230

Cute newly updated 2 bedroom cottage located in the heart of Leander.
Rent includes all lawn maintenance (mowing, weed eating, outside pest control), and monthly HVAC filters.
Walk to the new ACC (Austin Community College) campus,
Metro rail station, Leander farmers market, and Leander City Hall.
The large laundry room doubles as storage. Outside locking shed also available.
A couple of old pecan trees provide shade from the summer sun.
Give us a call (512) 965-7122!

~Tenant Selection Criteria will be based on Credit History / Rental History / Current Income & Criminal History ~
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/68230p
Property Id 68230

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5088406)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 N Gabriel have any available units?
115 N Gabriel doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leander, TX.
What amenities does 115 N Gabriel have?
Some of 115 N Gabriel's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 N Gabriel currently offering any rent specials?
115 N Gabriel is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 N Gabriel pet-friendly?
No, 115 N Gabriel is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leander.
Does 115 N Gabriel offer parking?
No, 115 N Gabriel does not offer parking.
Does 115 N Gabriel have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 N Gabriel does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 N Gabriel have a pool?
No, 115 N Gabriel does not have a pool.
Does 115 N Gabriel have accessible units?
No, 115 N Gabriel does not have accessible units.
Does 115 N Gabriel have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 N Gabriel does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 115 N Gabriel have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 115 N Gabriel has units with air conditioning.
