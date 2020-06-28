All apartments in Leander
Last updated September 14 2019

1113 Waterfall Ave

1113 Waterfall Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1113 Waterfall Avenue, Leander, TX 78641

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Call/ text 512-640-9136

This BRAND NEW upgraded 2 story 3bed/2.5 bath/2 car garage 2261sq ft never lived in home , is the popular and practical Tupelo plan from Century Communities in Alterra sub division of Leander. Its turn-key - complete with all stainless steel appliances (including 2 piece washer dryer and refrigerator) as well as blinds throughout the house , and is ready to welcome you and your family!

Home is modern and bright with natural light ,has wonderful tile flooring in common areas downstairs and has walk-in closets in ALL 3 bedrooms. Kitchen comes with quartz counter tops, a gas stove, dishwasher, oven, microwave and lots of upgraded storage cabinets.Backyard is low maintenance , landscaped and has sprinkler system installed and the covered back patio is ideal for barbecuing or just to relax! A huge game room upstairs is ideal for a media room or a home office.A bonus room is also available downstairs which can be converted to a den or playroom for kids. Home has central heating and cooling and is right in front of the community park with play structure. Master bedroom is downstairs.

Alterra community in Leander is very close to tons of shopping and restaurants.An HEB Plus is present close by for all your grocery needs. While access to major highway - 183A/183 - is just 5 mins away , there is also Leander Metro Station near by, to make your commute to Downtown Austin a breeze. Master planned shopping/restaurant complexes like The Parke and 1890 Ranch are less than 15 mins drive for all your shopping/entertainment/dining needs.

Come see this Leander beauty today and make this your new home!

Call for a special offer on a 2 year lease!!

WILL PAY BUYER's AGENT!

Call or Text: 512-640-9136
Email: impactpropmgt@gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1113 Waterfall Ave have any available units?
1113 Waterfall Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leander, TX.
What amenities does 1113 Waterfall Ave have?
Some of 1113 Waterfall Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1113 Waterfall Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1113 Waterfall Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1113 Waterfall Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1113 Waterfall Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1113 Waterfall Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1113 Waterfall Ave offers parking.
Does 1113 Waterfall Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1113 Waterfall Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1113 Waterfall Ave have a pool?
No, 1113 Waterfall Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1113 Waterfall Ave have accessible units?
No, 1113 Waterfall Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1113 Waterfall Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1113 Waterfall Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1113 Waterfall Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1113 Waterfall Ave has units with air conditioning.
