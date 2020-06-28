1113 Waterfall Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Call/ text 512-640-9136



This BRAND NEW upgraded 2 story 3bed/2.5 bath/2 car garage 2261sq ft never lived in home , is the popular and practical Tupelo plan from Century Communities in Alterra sub division of Leander. Its turn-key - complete with all stainless steel appliances (including 2 piece washer dryer and refrigerator) as well as blinds throughout the house , and is ready to welcome you and your family!



Home is modern and bright with natural light ,has wonderful tile flooring in common areas downstairs and has walk-in closets in ALL 3 bedrooms. Kitchen comes with quartz counter tops, a gas stove, dishwasher, oven, microwave and lots of upgraded storage cabinets.Backyard is low maintenance , landscaped and has sprinkler system installed and the covered back patio is ideal for barbecuing or just to relax! A huge game room upstairs is ideal for a media room or a home office.A bonus room is also available downstairs which can be converted to a den or playroom for kids. Home has central heating and cooling and is right in front of the community park with play structure. Master bedroom is downstairs.



Alterra community in Leander is very close to tons of shopping and restaurants.An HEB Plus is present close by for all your grocery needs. While access to major highway - 183A/183 - is just 5 mins away , there is also Leander Metro Station near by, to make your commute to Downtown Austin a breeze. Master planned shopping/restaurant complexes like The Parke and 1890 Ranch are less than 15 mins drive for all your shopping/entertainment/dining needs.



Come see this Leander beauty today and make this your new home!



Call for a special offer on a 2 year lease!!



WILL PAY BUYER's AGENT!



Call or Text: 512-640-9136

Email: impactpropmgt@gmail.com