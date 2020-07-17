All apartments in Leander
Find more places like 1101 Yellow Iris RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Leander, TX
/
1101 Yellow Iris RD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1101 Yellow Iris RD

1101 Yellow Iris Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Leander
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1101 Yellow Iris Road, Leander, TX 78641

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful custom home in Crystal Crossing! This home has over 2600 SQFT, 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Master down with double vanity, separate tub and shower, and large walk in closet. Large open concept living, dining and kitchen. Kitchen has upgraded cabinets, appliances and countertops with tons of cabinets and storage space. Great for entertaining! Second living area/loft upstairs. Corner lot with a great backyard space for eating, hosting a BBQ, etc. Large park & green space just minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 Yellow Iris RD have any available units?
1101 Yellow Iris RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leander, TX.
What amenities does 1101 Yellow Iris RD have?
Some of 1101 Yellow Iris RD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1101 Yellow Iris RD currently offering any rent specials?
1101 Yellow Iris RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 Yellow Iris RD pet-friendly?
No, 1101 Yellow Iris RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leander.
Does 1101 Yellow Iris RD offer parking?
Yes, 1101 Yellow Iris RD offers parking.
Does 1101 Yellow Iris RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1101 Yellow Iris RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 Yellow Iris RD have a pool?
No, 1101 Yellow Iris RD does not have a pool.
Does 1101 Yellow Iris RD have accessible units?
No, 1101 Yellow Iris RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 Yellow Iris RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1101 Yellow Iris RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1101 Yellow Iris RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1101 Yellow Iris RD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

22 North
149 S Bagdad Rd
Leander, TX 78641
Trailside Oaks
680 Naumann Dr
Leander, TX 78641
Hermosa Village
11680 Hero Way West
Leander, TX 78641
The Standard at Leander Station
1680 Hero Way
Leander, TX 78641
Park at Crystal Falls I
7740 183A Toll Road
Leander, TX 78641
The Conley
665 Bagdad Road
Leander, TX 78641
The Sarah by Arium
16760 W Ronald Reagan Blvd
Leander, TX 78641
Leander Junction
14801 Ronald Reagan Boulevard
Leander, TX 78641

Similar Pages

Leander 1 BedroomsLeander 2 Bedrooms
Leander Apartments with GaragesLeander Apartments with Gyms
Leander Studio ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXKyle, TXCopperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TX
Buda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXTaylor, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TX
Belton, TXBrushy Creek, TXBurnet, TXLago Vista, TXKingsland, TXBastrop, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXHornsby Bend, TXCanyon Lake, TXNolanville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District