1101 Yellow Iris RD

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful custom home in Crystal Crossing! This home has over 2600 SQFT, 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Master down with double vanity, separate tub and shower, and large walk in closet. Large open concept living, dining and kitchen. Kitchen has upgraded cabinets, appliances and countertops with tons of cabinets and storage space. Great for entertaining! Second living area/loft upstairs. Corner lot with a great backyard space for eating, hosting a BBQ, etc. Large park & green space just minutes away.