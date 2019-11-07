1017 Sundrops Street

Amenities

New Construction in Oak Creek - Highly Sought After Leander ISD - Must see this brand new construction home in Oak Creek by Castle Rock Homes. This single level 4-bedroom/2-bath has a lot to offer. High ceilings, bright and open floorplan, coffered ceiling in the master suite, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, indoor utility room, covered patio, two car garage and private fenced yard. Oak Creek is a wonderful community with a park, playground, community pool and splash pad. Highly accredited Leander Schools. Pets negotiable with additional deposit. Ready for move in ASAP!



