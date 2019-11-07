All apartments in Leander
Last updated March 28 2020 at 12:20 PM

1017 Sundrops Street

1017 Sundrops Street · (512) 472-9100
Location

1017 Sundrops Street, Leander, TX 78641

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1017 Sundrops Street · Avail. now

$1,995

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2017 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
new construction
New Construction in Oak Creek - Highly Sought After Leander ISD - Must see this brand new construction home in Oak Creek by Castle Rock Homes. This single level 4-bedroom/2-bath has a lot to offer. High ceilings, bright and open floorplan, coffered ceiling in the master suite, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, indoor utility room, covered patio, two car garage and private fenced yard. Oak Creek is a wonderful community with a park, playground, community pool and splash pad. Highly accredited Leander Schools. Pets negotiable with additional deposit. Ready for move in ASAP!

(RLNE5670606)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1017 Sundrops Street have any available units?
1017 Sundrops Street has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1017 Sundrops Street have?
Some of 1017 Sundrops Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1017 Sundrops Street currently offering any rent specials?
1017 Sundrops Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1017 Sundrops Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1017 Sundrops Street is pet friendly.
Does 1017 Sundrops Street offer parking?
Yes, 1017 Sundrops Street does offer parking.
Does 1017 Sundrops Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1017 Sundrops Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1017 Sundrops Street have a pool?
Yes, 1017 Sundrops Street has a pool.
Does 1017 Sundrops Street have accessible units?
No, 1017 Sundrops Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1017 Sundrops Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1017 Sundrops Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1017 Sundrops Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1017 Sundrops Street does not have units with air conditioning.
