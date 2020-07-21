All apartments in Leander
Find more places like 1004 Woodduck TRL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Leander, TX
/
1004 Woodduck TRL
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:20 AM

1004 Woodduck TRL

1004 Woodduck Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Leander
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1004 Woodduck Trail, Leander, TX 78641

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1004 Woodduck TRL have any available units?
1004 Woodduck TRL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leander, TX.
Is 1004 Woodduck TRL currently offering any rent specials?
1004 Woodduck TRL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1004 Woodduck TRL pet-friendly?
No, 1004 Woodduck TRL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leander.
Does 1004 Woodduck TRL offer parking?
No, 1004 Woodduck TRL does not offer parking.
Does 1004 Woodduck TRL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1004 Woodduck TRL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1004 Woodduck TRL have a pool?
No, 1004 Woodduck TRL does not have a pool.
Does 1004 Woodduck TRL have accessible units?
No, 1004 Woodduck TRL does not have accessible units.
Does 1004 Woodduck TRL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1004 Woodduck TRL has units with dishwashers.
Does 1004 Woodduck TRL have units with air conditioning?
No, 1004 Woodduck TRL does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

22 North
149 S Bagdad Rd
Leander, TX 78641
Trailside Oaks
680 Naumann Dr
Leander, TX 78641
Hermosa Village
11680 Hero Way West
Leander, TX 78641
The Standard at Leander Station
1680 Hero Way
Leander, TX 78641
Park at Crystal Falls I
7740 183A Toll Road
Leander, TX 78641
The Conley
665 Bagdad Road
Leander, TX 78641
The Sarah by Arium
16760 W Ronald Reagan Blvd
Leander, TX 78641
Leander Junction
14801 Ronald Reagan Boulevard
Leander, TX 78641

Similar Pages

Leander 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLeander 2 Bedroom Apartments
Leander Apartments with GaragesLeander Apartments with Gyms
Leander Studio ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXKyle, TXCopperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TX
Buda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXTaylor, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TX
Belton, TXBrushy Creek, TXBurnet, TXLago Vista, TXKingsland, TXBastrop, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXHornsby Bend, TXCanyon Lake, TXNolanville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District