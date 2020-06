Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

3/2 With Study in Benbrook Ranch! - Very nice 3/2 plus study in Benbrook Ranch! New wood-look vinyl throughout! Single story, 2 dining, large master w/walk-in, separate shower, oval tub, covered patio. No smoking. 2 pet limit w/$300 PER PET! Pets must be over 1 yr old. Please call (512) 331-4080 for a showing!



