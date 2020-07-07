2004 Victoria Court, League City, TX 77573 Newport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom home located in the Newport subdivision within walking distance from the New Kroger Marketplace and zoned to Clear Creek ISD. High ceilings and open floorplan perfect for entertaining. Great neutral color paint throughout the home. Stainless steel appliances and beautiful granite in the kitchen. Both bathrooms have fully tiled showers as well as tile on the floor. Call us for a showing today!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2004 Victoria Court have any available units?
2004 Victoria Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in League City, TX.