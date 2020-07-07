All apartments in League City
Find more places like 2004 Victoria Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
League City, TX
/
2004 Victoria Court
Last updated December 22 2019 at 1:21 PM

2004 Victoria Court

2004 Victoria Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
League City
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2004 Victoria Court, League City, TX 77573
Newport

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom home located in the Newport subdivision within walking distance from the New Kroger Marketplace and zoned to Clear Creek ISD. High ceilings and open floorplan perfect for entertaining. Great neutral color paint throughout the home. Stainless steel appliances and beautiful granite in the kitchen. Both bathrooms have fully tiled showers as well as tile on the floor. Call us for a showing today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2004 Victoria Court have any available units?
2004 Victoria Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in League City, TX.
How much is rent in League City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly League City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2004 Victoria Court have?
Some of 2004 Victoria Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2004 Victoria Court currently offering any rent specials?
2004 Victoria Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2004 Victoria Court pet-friendly?
No, 2004 Victoria Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in League City.
Does 2004 Victoria Court offer parking?
Yes, 2004 Victoria Court offers parking.
Does 2004 Victoria Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2004 Victoria Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2004 Victoria Court have a pool?
No, 2004 Victoria Court does not have a pool.
Does 2004 Victoria Court have accessible units?
No, 2004 Victoria Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2004 Victoria Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2004 Victoria Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntcliff
2525 St Christopher Ave
League City, TX 77573
Fairways at South Shore
3045 Marina Bay Dr
League City, TX 77573
Victory North
2205 W Walker St
League City, TX 77339
CP Waterfront
451 Constellation Blvd
League City, TX 77573
Calder Square
1111 W Main St
League City, TX 77573
Cortland League City
1751 W Walker St
League City, TX 77573
Century South Shore
2800 E League City Pkwy
League City, TX 77573
South Shore Lakes
3850 Fm 518 Rd East
League City, TX 77573

Similar Pages

League City 1 BedroomsLeague City 2 Bedrooms
League City Apartments with PoolLeague City Dog Friendly Apartments
League City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine