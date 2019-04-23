All apartments in Lavon
866 Fannin Drive
Last updated April 23 2019 at 1:53 AM

866 Fannin Drive

866 Fannin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

866 Fannin Drive, Lavon, TX 75166

Amenities

garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 866 Fannin Drive have any available units?
866 Fannin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lavon, TX.
Is 866 Fannin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
866 Fannin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 866 Fannin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 866 Fannin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lavon.
Does 866 Fannin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 866 Fannin Drive offers parking.
Does 866 Fannin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 866 Fannin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 866 Fannin Drive have a pool?
No, 866 Fannin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 866 Fannin Drive have accessible units?
No, 866 Fannin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 866 Fannin Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 866 Fannin Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 866 Fannin Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 866 Fannin Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
