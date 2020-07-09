205 Bunny Hop Trl

Amenities

Beautiful views of the lake, hill country, and sunsets from this waterfront home which sides along the Hamilton Greenbelt with trails that take approximately one hour to walk into Lakeway. Great home for entertaining with huge island in kitchen that seats six barstools. Launch your boat for a sunset cruise from your own boat slip. High ceilings, light and bright with neutral colors inside with nature surrounding for a private backyard and pool area. Close to Galleria, restaurants, airpark, cinema, etc