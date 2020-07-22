All apartments in Lakeway
Last updated April 27 2020 at 11:25 PM

1008 CHALLENGER

1008 Challenger · No Longer Available
Location

1008 Challenger, Lakeway, TX 78734

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
bbq/grill
This is a COMPLETELY FURNISHED Vacation Rental Property with awesome Lake Travis views. 30 day rentals available. All recent Bosch appliances throughout. 2 master suites. 5 bedrooms in total. 3.5 baths. Large deck and panoramic lake views. Wood burning fireplace. Sleeps 10 comfortably. It is a great property for families that are waiting for their new home to close, or families needing temporary housing for any reason. Why not live the resort lifestyle every day? Call owner/agent for access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1008 CHALLENGER have any available units?
1008 CHALLENGER doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 1008 CHALLENGER have?
Some of 1008 CHALLENGER's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1008 CHALLENGER currently offering any rent specials?
1008 CHALLENGER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1008 CHALLENGER pet-friendly?
No, 1008 CHALLENGER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeway.
Does 1008 CHALLENGER offer parking?
Yes, 1008 CHALLENGER offers parking.
Does 1008 CHALLENGER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1008 CHALLENGER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1008 CHALLENGER have a pool?
No, 1008 CHALLENGER does not have a pool.
Does 1008 CHALLENGER have accessible units?
Yes, 1008 CHALLENGER has accessible units.
Does 1008 CHALLENGER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1008 CHALLENGER has units with dishwashers.
Does 1008 CHALLENGER have units with air conditioning?
No, 1008 CHALLENGER does not have units with air conditioning.
