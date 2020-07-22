1008 CHALLENGER

Amenities

This is a COMPLETELY FURNISHED Vacation Rental Property with awesome Lake Travis views. 30 day rentals available. All recent Bosch appliances throughout. 2 master suites. 5 bedrooms in total. 3.5 baths. Large deck and panoramic lake views. Wood burning fireplace. Sleeps 10 comfortably. It is a great property for families that are waiting for their new home to close, or families needing temporary housing for any reason. Why not live the resort lifestyle every day? Call owner/agent for access.