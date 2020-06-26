100 Lido CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Beautifully updated condo. Tile flooring throughout the entire first floor and new hardwood floorsupstairs. Nicely remodeled bathrooms. Spacious bedrooms and living space. Fresh paint and blinds. Newstove, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. Large pass thru from kitchen to family room with breakfastbar. Large covered porch overlooking pool and a covered balcony. Bonus room upstairs. Woodburning fireplace in the family room. Great quiet neighborhood in LTISD. Vacant-ready for move-in June 2019.