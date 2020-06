Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets

Charming country cottage with a private porch you will spend many hours enjoying! Modern, open living/kitchen/dining with vaulted ceilings and TONS of windows letting in the beautiful scenery of the surrounding woods. Nice sized master bedroom with more bright windows. Huge walk in closet/utility room. HUGE bathroom with washer and dryer included. A must see and this will go quickly!!