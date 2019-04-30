All apartments in Lake Worth
Find more places like 6603 Lakeside Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Worth, TX
/
6603 Lakeside Drive
Last updated April 30 2019 at 5:31 AM

6603 Lakeside Drive

6603 Lakeside Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6603 Lakeside Drive, Lake Worth, TX 76135

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nicely updated 3-2-2 home with wood laminate floors. Large family room with wood burning fireplace is open to eat in kitchen area. Lots of windows for bright natural light. Two secondary bedrooms are downstairs with private master suite upstairs. Large master bath with dual vanities, tub shower combo and large walk in closet. Backyard includes covered patio for outdoor entertaining. Close to schools, park, shopping and highway. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6603 Lakeside Drive have any available units?
6603 Lakeside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Worth, TX.
What amenities does 6603 Lakeside Drive have?
Some of 6603 Lakeside Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6603 Lakeside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6603 Lakeside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6603 Lakeside Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6603 Lakeside Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6603 Lakeside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6603 Lakeside Drive offers parking.
Does 6603 Lakeside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6603 Lakeside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6603 Lakeside Drive have a pool?
No, 6603 Lakeside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6603 Lakeside Drive have accessible units?
No, 6603 Lakeside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6603 Lakeside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6603 Lakeside Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6603 Lakeside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6603 Lakeside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXWhite Settlement, TXSaginaw, TXWestworth Village, TXAzle, TXBenbrook, TXHaltom City, TX
North Richland Hills, TXKeller, TXRichland Hills, TXAledo, TXWillow Park, TXWeatherford, TXHurst, TXRoanoke, TXSouthlake, TXBurleson, TXFlower Mound, TXMansfield, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District