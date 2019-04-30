6603 Lakeside Drive

Amenities

Nicely updated 3-2-2 home with wood laminate floors. Large family room with wood burning fireplace is open to eat in kitchen area. Lots of windows for bright natural light. Two secondary bedrooms are downstairs with private master suite upstairs. Large master bath with dual vanities, tub shower combo and large walk in closet. Backyard includes covered patio for outdoor entertaining. Close to schools, park, shopping and highway. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.